Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 530.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 62.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.01. Diageo plc has a one year low of $137.24 and a one year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Societe Generale lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

