Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 76.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

NYSE:WCG opened at $312.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.63 and a 12-month high of $314.43.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

