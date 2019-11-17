Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 336 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 791.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP opened at $56.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.48.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.23). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $114.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

