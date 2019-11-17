EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. EOG Resources reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Howard Weil began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after buying an additional 473,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,365,875,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

