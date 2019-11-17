Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.03. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $506,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,815. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

