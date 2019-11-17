Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of OPB stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.