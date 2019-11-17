Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,428 SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 90,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 916.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTN opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $66.16.

