Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on Ensign Energy Services and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.03.

ESI stock opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

