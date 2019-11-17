EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in October

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 18,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.32. 3,584,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,245. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,614.29%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

