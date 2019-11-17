Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Tops $0.0002

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Engagement Token has a total market capitalization of $63,898.00 and $6,935.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Engagement Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Engagement Token has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00236373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.01454563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00141144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Engagement Token

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,256,071 tokens. The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken . The official website for Engagement Token is engagementtoken.com . Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Engagement Token Token Trading

Engagement Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

