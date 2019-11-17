Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Plans Dec 19 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a dec 19 dividend on Friday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$7.32 and a 1 year high of C$13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

