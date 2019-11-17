Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Energy Recovery and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market cap of $485.02 million, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 4.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,947. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

