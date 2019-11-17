Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ENOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Energean Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target for the company.

ENOG stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 896 ($11.71). The company had a trading volume of 72,606 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 920.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 920.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00. Energean Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of GBX 540 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,092 ($14.27).

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Panagiotis Benos bought 4,989 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 885 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £44,152.65 ($57,693.26).

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

