Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a €7.40 ($8.60) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €6.93 ($8.05).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.