Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Trading Up 7.5%

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.89, approximately 2,281,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,274,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Enel Americas by 30.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Enel Americas by 43.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 217.3% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 63,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enel Americas by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Enel Americas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

