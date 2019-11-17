Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.70.

Get Embraer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ERJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 503,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,298. Embraer has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.97 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 114,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Embraer by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 6,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Embraer by 932.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.