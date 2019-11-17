Ellen R. Alemany Acquires 30,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) CEO Ellen R. Alemany bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CIT opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $54.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.11%. CIT Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIT. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.