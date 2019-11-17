electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 469.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of electroCore to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,152. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.93. electroCore has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 101.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 49.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.