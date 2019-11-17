Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 14,810,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,390.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 103,774 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 135,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 1,369,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,333. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $54.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.52.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

