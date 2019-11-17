eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHTH. ValuEngine lowered eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on eHealth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.73.

Shares of EHTH traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 707,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 1.07. eHealth has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.22%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Beth A. Brooke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.24 per share, with a total value of $82,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $104,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 11,513 shares valued at $1,043,588. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after purchasing an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $32,441,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in eHealth by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 233,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $27,230,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

