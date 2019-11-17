eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the September 30th total of 608,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $86,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. 64,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 million, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eGain has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on eGain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on eGain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.