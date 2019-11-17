Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $668,779.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ebix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.