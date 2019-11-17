Eastern Bank Has $55.59 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,371 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

