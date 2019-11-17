Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Trading Down 1%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.21, 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd. Majorca sold 129,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $45,367.00.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.