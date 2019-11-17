Dynamic Market Cap Hits $1.67 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $13,489.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001318 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,537.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02157967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.03119325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00694963 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00722695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00054356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00423253 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011874 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,840,290 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.