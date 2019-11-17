DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $706.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $311,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

