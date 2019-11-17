Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Receives GBX 337 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337 ($4.40).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 312 ($4.08) to GBX 304 ($3.97) in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of LON DRX traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 290.20 ($3.79). The company had a trading volume of 580,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.46. Drax Group has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

