Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 247.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DLPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 7.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

