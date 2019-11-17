Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $265.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $265.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

