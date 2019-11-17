Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Sells $114,111.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $114,111.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Francis Tang sold 70 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $3,272.50.

DIOD stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $49.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diodes from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Diodes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 13.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.