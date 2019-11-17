DIMCOIN Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinbe, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $144,081.00 and approximately $53.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00235764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01444955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00139785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DIMCOIN Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

