Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

APPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,411. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.20 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 13,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,882.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

