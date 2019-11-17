Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $653,289.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $653,289.00 and $299.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00721954 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004056 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

