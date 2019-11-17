Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.58 million, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Digi International by 32.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

