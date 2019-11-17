Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.58%.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.36 on Friday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

