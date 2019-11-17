DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 689,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 167,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,950. The company has a market capitalization of $169.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

