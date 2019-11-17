Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €45.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.85 ($44.01).

FRA DWNI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.53 ($40.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,201 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is €33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

