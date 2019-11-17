Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Short Interest Update

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 7,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.78.

Delphi Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

