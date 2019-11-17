Decimated (DIO) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Decimated has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decimated has a market capitalization of $80,072.00 and approximately $405.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decimated token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including ABCC and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042535 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.73 or 0.07535748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017233 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Decimated Profile

Decimated (CRYPTO:DIO) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,986,411 tokens. Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game . Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net . The official message board for Decimated is www.decimated.net/category/updates

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

