Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

