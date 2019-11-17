David Thomas Evans Sells 12,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $620,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,044.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $171,360.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $289,430.46.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 25,655 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $996,696.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $56.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.56. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

