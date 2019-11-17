DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Northland Securities

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 101.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. 145,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the second quarter worth about $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

