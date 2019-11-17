DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 30th total of 227,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRIO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.70. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 325.50% and a negative net margin of 248.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

