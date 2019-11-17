Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter.

XMLV opened at $53.16 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.