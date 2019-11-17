DA Davidson Increases Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $32.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of JYNT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 84,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,130. Joint has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Joint by 1,199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Joint by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

