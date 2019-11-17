DA Davidson Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Underperform

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sally Beauty from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

SBH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,507. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 189.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Miller purchased 40,500 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,500 shares of company stock worth $625,675. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $153,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

