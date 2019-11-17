DA Davidson Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $55.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.06. 28,337,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

