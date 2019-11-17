D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 131 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $15,375,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $317,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Tesla to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $352.17 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $379.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $36,370.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,942.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,458 shares of company stock worth $26,551,973. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

