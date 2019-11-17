D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,091,000 after buying an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Markel by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,403,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,187,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.08, for a total value of $348,774.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,817,685.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,174.42, for a total transaction of $293,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,620 shares in the company, valued at $111,123,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,923 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,073.67.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,123.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,117.29.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

