D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $224,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $3,540,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $179.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

